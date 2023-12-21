Royal Bank of Canada Cuts QuidelOrtho (NASDAQ:QDEL) Price Target to $130.00

QuidelOrtho (NASDAQ:QDEL – Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $140.00 to $130.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 76.85% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on QDEL. StockNews.com began coverage on QuidelOrtho in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 price objective (down previously from $95.00) on shares of QuidelOrtho in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on QuidelOrtho from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of QuidelOrtho in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.75.

Shares of QDEL traded up $2.55 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $73.51. The stock had a trading volume of 104,951 shares, compared to its average volume of 474,647. The company has a market cap of $4.91 billion, a PE ratio of 385.34 and a beta of 0.37. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $75.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. QuidelOrtho has a fifty-two week low of $57.54 and a fifty-two week high of $98.67.

QuidelOrtho (NASDAQ:QDEL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $744.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $691.90 million. QuidelOrtho had a return on equity of 6.31% and a net margin of 0.42%. The business’s revenue was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.83 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that QuidelOrtho will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in QuidelOrtho by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 26,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,162,000 after acquiring an additional 1,995 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of QuidelOrtho by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 572,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,020,000 after buying an additional 6,175 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of QuidelOrtho by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 108,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,010,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of QuidelOrtho in the 2nd quarter worth $510,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in shares of QuidelOrtho by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 45,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,732,000 after buying an additional 743 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.87% of the company’s stock.

QuidelOrtho Corporation focuses on the development and manufacture of diagnostic testing technologies and solutions. The company operates through Labs, Transfusion Medicine, Point-of-Care, and Molecular Diagnostics business units. The Labs business unit provides clinical chemistry laboratory instruments and tests that measure target chemicals in bodily fluids for the evaluation of health and the clinical management of patients; immunoassay laboratory instruments and tests, which measure proteins as they act as antigens in the spread of disease, antibodies in the immune response spurred by disease, or markers of proper organ function and health; testing products to detect and monitor disease progression across a spectrum of therapeutic areas; and specialized diagnostic solutions.

