Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) Lifted to “Buy” at Bank of America

Bank of America upgraded shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Free Report) (TSE:RY) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, MarketBeat.com reports.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on RY. StockNews.com cut Royal Bank of Canada from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from $138.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from $122.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $136.67.

RY opened at $98.97 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $87.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $90.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $138.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. Royal Bank of Canada has a 52-week low of $77.90 and a 52-week high of $104.72.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Free Report) (TSE:RY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The financial services provider reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.13. Royal Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 15.21% and a net margin of 12.59%. The firm had revenue of $9.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.63 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.09 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Royal Bank of Canada will post 8.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 25th will be given a dividend of $1.0155 per share. This represents a $4.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada’s payout ratio is 51.09%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RY. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Royal Bank of Canada by 1.1% during the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,935 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its position in Royal Bank of Canada by 0.5% during the second quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 28,228 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,701,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in Royal Bank of Canada by 0.7% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 18,151 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,735,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Royal Bank of Canada by 6.3% in the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada by 40.1% in the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 507 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. 42.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

