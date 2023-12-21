Royal Bank of Canada Reaffirms Sector Perform Rating for Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “sector perform” rating reissued by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $85.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target points to a potential downside of 7.50% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on MS. UBS Group cut Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. BNP Paribas cut Morgan Stanley from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $102.00 to $97.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Wolfe Research raised Morgan Stanley from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Morgan Stanley from $98.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $93.51.

Shares of NYSE:MS traded up $0.75 on Thursday, reaching $91.89. The company had a trading volume of 830,650 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,737,793. Morgan Stanley has a twelve month low of $69.42 and a twelve month high of $100.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $78.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $150.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.07. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 10.70% and a net margin of 10.86%. The company had revenue of $13.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.53 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Morgan Stanley will post 5.54 EPS for the current year.

In other Morgan Stanley news, major shareholder Stanley Morgan sold 135 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50,000.00, for a total transaction of $6,750,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. RVW Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Morgan Stanley during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc raised its stake in Morgan Stanley by 77.3% during the 3rd quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the period. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in Morgan Stanley during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Morgan Stanley by 810.8% during the 3rd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.09% of the company’s stock.

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

