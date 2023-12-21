Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) Stock Rating Upgraded by Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have $315.00 target price on the CRM provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on CRM. JMP Securities upped their price objective on Salesforce from $275.00 to $293.00 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Salesforce from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Argus increased their price target on Salesforce from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Salesforce from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on Salesforce from $255.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Salesforce presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $257.94.

NYSE CRM opened at $260.17 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $251.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.92, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $225.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $217.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. Salesforce has a 52 week low of $126.34 and a 52 week high of $266.58.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The CRM provider reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.06. Salesforce had a return on equity of 9.19% and a net margin of 7.63%. The firm had revenue of $8.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Salesforce will post 6.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Salesforce news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 164 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.97, for a total value of $32,959.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $517,698.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Salesforce news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 164 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.97, for a total value of $32,959.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $517,698.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.98, for a total value of $3,974,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,546,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,854,443,066.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 877,297 shares of company stock valued at $199,477,460. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in Salesforce by 92,823.1% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 238,763,957 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $50,441,274,000 after acquiring an additional 238,507,009 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Salesforce during the fourth quarter worth $1,420,381,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Salesforce by 125,717.4% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,260,412 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,360,428,000 after acquiring an additional 10,252,257 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in Salesforce by 1,151.2% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,117,212 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,503,547,000 after acquiring an additional 6,548,396 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in Salesforce by 30.2% during the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 19,242,436 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $4,065,157,000 after acquiring an additional 4,458,227 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

