Sara Bay Financial Boosts Stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Sara Bay Financial increased its stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 0.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,821 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the quarter. Intuit makes up approximately 4.9% of Sara Bay Financial’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Sara Bay Financial’s holdings in Intuit were worth $9,616,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Monumental Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Intuit by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Monumental Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,642 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,350,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in Intuit by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,337 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $692,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its holdings in Intuit by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 3,099 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,584,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the period. DnB Asset Management AS raised its holdings in Intuit by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 89,327 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $45,641,000 after acquiring an additional 11,283 shares during the period. Finally, Kinneret Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Intuit during the 3rd quarter valued at $5,400,000. Institutional investors own 82.63% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Sasan K. Goodarzi sold 93,641 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $569.02, for a total value of $53,283,601.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 65,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,170,662.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Sasan K. Goodarzi sold 93,641 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $569.02, for a total value of $53,283,601.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 65,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,170,662.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Raul Vazquez sold 1,938 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $516.52, for a total transaction of $1,001,015.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $842,444.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 98,940 shares of company stock valued at $56,031,416 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Intuit from $530.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 25th. Argus upped their price target on shares of Intuit from $580.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Intuit from $575.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Intuit from $410.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Intuit from $505.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $587.67.

Intuit Stock Performance

NASDAQ INTU opened at $615.71 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $547.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $513.38. The firm has a market cap of $172.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.29, a PEG ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 1.21. Intuit Inc. has a 12-month low of $370.62 and a 12-month high of $627.83.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 28th. The software maker reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.88 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 17.53% and a return on equity of 17.34%. Intuit’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.57 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 11.26 EPS for the current year.

Intuit Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 9th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.34%.

Intuit Company Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

