ScanSource (NASDAQ:SCSC) Shares Gap Down to $38.70

ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSC – Get Free Report) shares gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $38.70, but opened at $37.77. ScanSource shares last traded at $38.60, with a volume of 17,314 shares changing hands.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SCSC. StockNews.com cut shares of ScanSource from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Northcoast Research cut shares of ScanSource from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on shares of ScanSource from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 10th.

The firm has a market cap of $980.07 million, a PE ratio of 12.19, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.45. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $33.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

ScanSource (NASDAQ:SCSC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.18). ScanSource had a net margin of 2.18% and a return on equity of 10.02%. The business had revenue of $876.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $921.03 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that ScanSource, Inc. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current year.

In other ScanSource news, CAO Brandy Ford sold 663 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.86, for a total value of $25,764.18. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $406,669.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 4.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of ScanSource in the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,721,000. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ScanSource by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 1,734,030 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $52,784,000 after acquiring an additional 192,775 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ScanSource by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,966,963 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $58,143,000 after acquiring an additional 161,419 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ScanSource by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,029,094 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $79,998,000 after acquiring an additional 115,678 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of ScanSource by 90.9% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 242,619 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,354,000 after acquiring an additional 115,495 shares during the last quarter. 94.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ScanSource, Inc distributes technology products and solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Specialty Technology Solutions and Modern Communications & Cloud. The Specialty Technology Solutions segment provides a portfolio of solutions primarily for enterprise mobile computing, data capture, barcode printing, point of sale (POS), payments, networking, electronic physical security, cyber security, and other technologies.

