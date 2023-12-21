Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) Stock Holdings Decreased by Financial Management Professionals Inc.

Financial Management Professionals Inc. reduced its position in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 24.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 315,104 shares of the company’s stock after selling 101,040 shares during the period. Schwab International Equity ETF comprises approximately 1.9% of Financial Management Professionals Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Financial Management Professionals Inc.’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $10,701,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 122,570.8% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,191,342,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,373,134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190,371,084 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 72,388,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,580,637,000 after purchasing an additional 416,081 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 46,975,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,724,928,000 after purchasing an additional 4,291,284 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 33,318,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,187,794,000 after purchasing an additional 1,412,571 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning increased its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 20,311,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $724,122,000 after purchasing an additional 737,314 shares during the period.

Schwab International Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of SCHF opened at $36.02 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $32.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 0.87. Schwab International Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $31.95 and a fifty-two week high of $36.85. The business’s 50-day moving average is $34.63 and its 200-day moving average is $35.03.

Schwab International Equity ETF Company Profile

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

