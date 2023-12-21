Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) Shares Bought by Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc.

Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 29.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,802 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,109 shares during the period. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $977,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 115.2% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 4,672.7% in the second quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 514 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 464.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Founders Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, First Command Bank acquired a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of SCHD opened at $75.33 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $49.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $71.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.33. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $66.67 and a 12 month high of $78.23.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

