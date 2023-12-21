Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) Shares Sold by Martin Capital Partners LLC

Martin Capital Partners LLC trimmed its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 5.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 10,947 shares of the company’s stock after selling 676 shares during the period. Martin Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $775,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCHD. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 115.2% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 4,672.7% in the 2nd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 464.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Founders Capital Management bought a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, New Republic Capital LLC bought a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHD opened at $74.82 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $49.25 billion, a PE ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $71.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.33. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $66.67 and a fifty-two week high of $78.23.

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

