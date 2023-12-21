Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) Shares Purchased by Janiczek Wealth Management LLC

Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 348,871 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,207 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF accounts for 3.8% of Janiczek Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF worth $14,450,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth $25,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth $26,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth $29,000. Retirement Group LLC raised its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 49.6% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 766 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth $32,000.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Stock Down 2.0 %

NYSEARCA SCHA opened at $46.20 on Thursday. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $38.05 and a fifty-two week high of $47.48. The stock has a market cap of $15.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a fifty day moving average of $41.74 and a 200-day moving average of $42.85.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

