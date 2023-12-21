Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI) to Post FY2023 Earnings of $5.83 Per Share, Zacks Research Forecasts

Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research cut their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Selective Insurance Group in a report released on Tuesday, December 19th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now forecasts that the insurance provider will earn $5.83 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $5.85. The consensus estimate for Selective Insurance Group’s current full-year earnings is $5.84 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Selective Insurance Group’s Q4 2023 earnings at $1.89 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $1.75 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.72 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $2.33 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $8.39 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Selective Insurance Group from $112.00 to $106.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Selective Insurance Group from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Oppenheimer began coverage on Selective Insurance Group in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Selective Insurance Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $105.17.

Selective Insurance Group Price Performance

SIGI stock opened at $99.30 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $6.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $102.80 and its 200 day moving average is $101.03. Selective Insurance Group has a 52 week low of $87.66 and a 52 week high of $108.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31.

Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The insurance provider reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. Selective Insurance Group had a net margin of 7.97% and a return on equity of 13.86%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.99 earnings per share.

Selective Insurance Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 14th. This is a boost from Selective Insurance Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. Selective Insurance Group’s payout ratio is 26.92%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO John J. Marchioni sold 20,906 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.01, for a total transaction of $2,132,621.06. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 120,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,297,713.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Selective Insurance Group

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SIGI. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in Selective Insurance Group by 12.3% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,169 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Advisor Partners II LLC grew its stake in Selective Insurance Group by 4.0% in the first quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 3,394 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC grew its stake in Selective Insurance Group by 3.2% in the first quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 4,271 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $617,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH grew its stake in Selective Insurance Group by 2.6% in the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 5,328 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $550,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Finally, Narus Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in Selective Insurance Group by 4.6% in the third quarter. Narus Financial Partners LLC now owns 3,314 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. 83.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Selective Insurance Group



Selective Insurance Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, E&S Lines, and Investments. It offers property insurance products, which covers the accidental loss of an insured's real property, personal property, and/or earnings due to the property's loss; casualty insurance products that covers the financial consequences of employee injuries in the course of employment, and bodily injury and/or property damage to a third party; and flood insurance products.

Read More

