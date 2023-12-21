Shimmick (NASDAQ:SHIM) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $1.02 EPS

Shimmick (NASDAQ:SHIM – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $1.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $175.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $173.00 million.
Shimmick Stock Performance
NASDAQ:SHIM opened at $6.05 on Thursday. Shimmick has a one year low of $5.81 and a one year high of $7.05.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on SHIM shares. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Shimmick in a report on Monday, December 11th. Roth Mkm started coverage on Shimmick in a research note on Monday, December 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Craig Hallum began coverage on Shimmick in a research report on Monday, December 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company.
About Shimmick
Shimmick Corporation provides water and other critical infrastructure solutions in the United States. The company undertakes water and wastewater treatment infrastructure; water storage and conveyance, dam, levee, flood control system, pump station, and coastal protection infrastructure; and mass transit, bridge, and military infrastructure projects.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Shimmick
- Overbought Stocks Explained: Should You Trade Them?
- CAVA Group looks tasty following buy call, high-volume breakout
- How to Invest in Cannabis, Step by Step
- RV stocks: A comfortable way to ride falling interest rates
- How to Calculate Stock Profit
- Why Micron’s 2024 could be its best year ever
Receive News & Ratings for Shimmick Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shimmick and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.