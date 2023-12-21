Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $27.13.

SHLS has been the subject of several research reports. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Shoals Technologies Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Shoals Technologies Group from $34.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Piper Sandler upgraded Shoals Technologies Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, October 6th. BNP Paribas began coverage on Shoals Technologies Group in a report on Friday, October 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Shoals Technologies Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th.

Shares of SHLS stock opened at $15.32 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $14.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.69. Shoals Technologies Group has a 52-week low of $12.11 and a 52-week high of $30.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 2.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.02 and a beta of 1.86.

Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $134.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $136.65 million. Shoals Technologies Group had a return on equity of 19.03% and a net margin of 30.01%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Shoals Technologies Group will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Shoals Technologies Group by 52.1% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 27,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $633,000 after purchasing an additional 9,503 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in Shoals Technologies Group by 19.2% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 13,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 2,167 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Shoals Technologies Group by 3.7% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 172,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,398,000 after acquiring an additional 6,192 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Shoals Technologies Group by 388.3% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 13,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after acquiring an additional 10,887 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shoals Technologies Group during the second quarter valued at about $368,000.

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc provides electrical balance of system (EBOS) solutions and components for solar, battery energy, and electric vehicle charging applications in the United States. It produces EBOS components, including cable assemblies, inline fuses, combiners, disconnects, recombiners, wireless monitoring systems, junction boxes, transition enclosures, splice boxes, and wire management solutions.

