Sime Armoyan Purchases 62,200 Shares of Calfrac Well Services Ltd. (TSE:CFW) Stock

Calfrac Well Services Ltd. (TSE:CFW – Get Free Report) insider Sime Armoyan purchased 62,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$1.45 per share, with a total value of C$90,059.38.

Sime Armoyan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 13th, Sime Armoyan bought 11,700 shares of Calfrac Well Services stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$4.02 per share, for a total transaction of C$47,000.07.

On Thursday, December 7th, Sime Armoyan bought 300 shares of Calfrac Well Services stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$1.86 per share, with a total value of C$558.00.

On Friday, November 24th, Sime Armoyan purchased 300 shares of Calfrac Well Services stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$1.86 per share, for a total transaction of C$557.58.

On Monday, November 27th, Sime Armoyan acquired 200 shares of Calfrac Well Services stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$1.86 per share, with a total value of C$372.00.

On Wednesday, November 22nd, Sime Armoyan bought 900 shares of Calfrac Well Services stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$1.86 per share, with a total value of C$1,674.00.

On Monday, November 13th, Sime Armoyan purchased 5,300 shares of Calfrac Well Services stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$1.86 per share, for a total transaction of C$9,848.99.

Calfrac Well Services Stock Performance

CFW opened at C$4.16 on Thursday. Calfrac Well Services Ltd. has a 1-year low of C$3.70 and a 1-year high of C$7.35. The stock has a market cap of C$337.21 million, a P/E ratio of 2.02, a P/E/G ratio of -0.30 and a beta of 1.90. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$4.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$4.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.08, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Calfrac Well Services ( TSE:CFW Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported C$0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.40 by C$0.32. The company had revenue of C$483.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$470.25 million. Calfrac Well Services had a return on equity of 41.70% and a net margin of 10.44%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Calfrac Well Services Ltd. will post 1.6784314 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, ATB Capital raised their price objective on shares of Calfrac Well Services from C$9.00 to C$10.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 9th.

About Calfrac Well Services



Calfrac Well Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides specialized oilfield services in Canada, the United States, and Argentina. It offers hydraulic fracturing, coiled tubing, cementing, and other well stimulation services, as well as pressure pumping services to oil and natural gas industries.

