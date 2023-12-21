Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) Price Target Raised to $161.00

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPGGet Free Report) had its target price upped by equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $144.00 to $161.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 11.75% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. StockNews.com raised Simon Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Simon Property Group from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Simon Property Group from $148.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Simon Property Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $132.00 to $143.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $125.00 to $124.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.67.

Simon Property Group Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of SPG traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $144.07. The company had a trading volume of 176,976 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,526,063. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.40, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $120.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $116.86. Simon Property Group has a 52 week low of $100.17 and a 52 week high of $146.91. The company has a market capitalization of $47.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.98 and a beta of 1.58.

Insider Buying and Selling at Simon Property Group

In related news, Director Reuben S. Leibowitz bought 580 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $110.04 per share, for a total transaction of $63,823.20. Following the purchase, the director now owns 49,727 shares in the company, valued at $5,471,959.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO Brian J. Mcdade bought 359 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $109.19 per share, for a total transaction of $39,199.21. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 25,741 shares in the company, valued at $2,810,659.79. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Reuben S. Leibowitz acquired 580 shares of Simon Property Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $110.04 per share, with a total value of $63,823.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 49,727 shares in the company, valued at $5,471,959.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Simon Property Group

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Arlington Trust Co LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. DT Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 714.3% in the 3rd quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 228 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Selway Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. 84.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Simon Property Group Company Profile

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

Analyst Recommendations for Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG)

