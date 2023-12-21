Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) Price Target Raised to $161.00

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $144.00 to $161.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 11.75% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. StockNews.com raised Simon Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Simon Property Group from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Simon Property Group from $148.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Simon Property Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $132.00 to $143.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $125.00 to $124.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.67.

Shares of SPG traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $144.07. The company had a trading volume of 176,976 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,526,063. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.40, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $120.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $116.86. Simon Property Group has a 52 week low of $100.17 and a 52 week high of $146.91. The company has a market capitalization of $47.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.98 and a beta of 1.58.

In related news, Director Reuben S. Leibowitz bought 580 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $110.04 per share, for a total transaction of $63,823.20. Following the purchase, the director now owns 49,727 shares in the company, valued at $5,471,959.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO Brian J. Mcdade bought 359 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $109.19 per share, for a total transaction of $39,199.21. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 25,741 shares in the company, valued at $2,810,659.79. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Reuben S. Leibowitz acquired 580 shares of Simon Property Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $110.04 per share, with a total value of $63,823.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 49,727 shares in the company, valued at $5,471,959.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Arlington Trust Co LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. DT Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 714.3% in the 3rd quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 228 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Selway Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. 84.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

