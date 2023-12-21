Snap (NYSE:SNAP) Raised to Buy at Guggenheim

Guggenheim upgraded shares of Snap (NYSE:SNAP – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have $23.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of $9.00.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Snap in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. They issued a reduce rating and a $7.50 price target for the company. China Renaissance raised shares of Snap from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $9.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of Snap from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Snap from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Snap from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and upped their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Snap currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $11.81.

Shares of NYSE:SNAP opened at $16.60 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 4.83 and a current ratio of 4.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.33 billion, a PE ratio of -19.30 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $12.26 and a 200 day moving average of $11.03. Snap has a 52-week low of $7.86 and a 52-week high of $17.90.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. Snap had a negative net margin of 29.99% and a negative return on equity of 44.24%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Snap will post -0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CTO Robert C. Murphy sold 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.05, for a total transaction of $9,050,000.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 67,572,851 shares in the company, valued at $611,534,301.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, General Counsel Michael J. O’sullivan sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.88, for a total value of $219,440.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 474,005 shares in the company, valued at $8,001,204.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CTO Robert C. Murphy sold 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.05, for a total transaction of $9,050,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 67,572,851 shares in the company, valued at approximately $611,534,301.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,446,161 shares of company stock worth $14,286,892 over the last 90 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BOKF NA bought a new position in Snap in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Snap in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Snap by 75.0% in the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Snap in the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in Snap in the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.37% of the company’s stock.

Snap Inc operates as a technology company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a visual messaging application with various tabs, such as camera, visual messaging, snap map, stories, and spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images.

