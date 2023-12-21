SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BILS) Stock Holdings Reduced by OneAscent Wealth Management LLC

OneAscent Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BILS – Free Report) by 3.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,640 shares of the company’s stock after selling 931 shares during the quarter. SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF makes up approximately 1.0% of OneAscent Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.10% of SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF worth $2,251,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advance Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $45,649,000. RiverTree Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF by 1,165.5% during the 3rd quarter. RiverTree Advisors LLC now owns 52,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,258,000 after acquiring an additional 48,706 shares in the last quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC now owns 12,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,239,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF by 20.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 5,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $551,000 after acquiring an additional 943 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF by 135.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 6,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $634,000 after acquiring an additional 3,667 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF alerts:

SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BILS traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $99.00. 62,891 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 368,716. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $99.26 and its 200-day moving average is $99.25. SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF has a 52 week low of $98.89 and a 52 week high of $99.62.

SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF Profile

The SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF (BILS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of US Treasury bills with maturities between 3-12 months. BILS was launched on Sep 23, 2020 and is managed by State Street.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.