SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) Shares Purchased by CGN Advisors LLC

CGN Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Free Report) by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 466,524 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,895 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF makes up about 2.1% of CGN Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. CGN Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.22% of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF worth $15,661,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. WBH Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 9.0% in the second quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. now owns 41,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,413,000 after purchasing an additional 3,391 shares during the last quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 27.0% in the 1st quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management now owns 34,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,178,000 after acquiring an additional 7,336 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Horizon Financial Services LLC now owns 88,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,047,000 after acquiring an additional 2,616 shares during the period. Trinity Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Trinity Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $532,000 after acquiring an additional 1,379 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 47.8% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,321,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,486,000 after purchasing an additional 1,398,182 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $34.24 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $34.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.32. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $32.06 and a 12-month high of $36.44. The stock has a market cap of $7.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.59 and a beta of 0.68.

The SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (SPEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Emerging Markets BMI index. The fund tracks an index of emerging markets companies weighted by market cap. SPEM was launched on Mar 19, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

