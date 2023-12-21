SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) Shares Bought by Financial Management Professionals Inc.

Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report) by 0.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 97,689 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF makes up about 1.0% of Financial Management Professionals Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Financial Management Professionals Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $5,791,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the second quarter worth $25,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 958.8% in the second quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SPYG opened at $64.29 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $18.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.70 and a beta of 1.05. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $49.54 and a 12-month high of $65.45. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.09.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

