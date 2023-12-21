Stantec (NYSE:STN) Hits New 52-Week High at $78.36

Shares of Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN – Get Free Report) (TSE:STN) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $78.36 and last traded at $77.63, with a volume of 9544 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $76.79.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised Stantec from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Stantec from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, Atb Cap Markets raised Stantec from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Stantec has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $68.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.75 and a beta of 1.04.

Stantec (NYSE:STN – Get Free Report) (TSE:STN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The business services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.13. Stantec had a return on equity of 17.16% and a net margin of 5.18%. The business had revenue of $981.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $927.61 million. As a group, analysts expect that Stantec Inc. will post 2.72 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.141 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. Stantec’s payout ratio is 26.24%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new position in Stantec during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Stantec during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Stantec by 1,067.3% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 642 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Stantec by 137.2% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 759 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Stantec by 144.4% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 765 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. 58.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stantec Inc provides e professional services in the areas of infrastructure and facilities to the public and private sectors clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company provides consulting services in engineering, architecture, interior design, landscape architecture, surveying, environmental sciences, project management, and project economics.

