Steelcase (NYSE:SCS) Issues Q4 2024 Earnings Guidance

Steelcase (NYSE:SCS – Get Free Report) updated its fourth quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.190-0.230 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 0.200. The company issued revenue guidance of $765.0 million-$790.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $789.1 million. Steelcase also updated its Q4 guidance to $0.19-0.23 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Steelcase from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. StockNews.com raised Steelcase from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, December 15th.

Shares of SCS opened at $14.10 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $11.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.74. The stock has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.31. Steelcase has a 12 month low of $6.36 and a 12 month high of $14.47.

Steelcase (NYSE:SCS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 20th. The business services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.07. Steelcase had a return on equity of 12.72% and a net margin of 2.37%. The company had revenue of $777.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $796.35 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Steelcase will post 0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 4th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 3rd. Steelcase’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.49%.

In other Steelcase news, CAO Lizbeth S. O’shaughnessy sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.02, for a total value of $330,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 307,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,385,917.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 12.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SCS. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Steelcase by 12.5% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 36,070 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 3,999 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Steelcase by 32.8% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 14,724 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 3,635 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in shares of Steelcase by 47.3% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 29,323 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $350,000 after acquiring an additional 9,422 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Steelcase by 51.8% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 45,862 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $548,000 after acquiring an additional 15,650 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Steelcase by 3.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,932,474 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $94,794,000 after acquiring an additional 277,505 shares during the last quarter. 69.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Steelcase Inc provides a portfolio of furniture and architectural products in the United States and internationally. It operates through Americas, EMEA, and Other segments. The company's furniture portfolio includes furniture systems, seating, storage, fixed and height-adjustable desks, benches, and tables, as well as complementary products, such as work accessories, lighting, and mobile power and screens.

