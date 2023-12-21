Steven M. Raney Sells 930 Shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) Stock

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Free Report) CEO Steven M. Raney sold 930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.42, for a total value of $102,690.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 55,618 shares in the company, valued at $6,141,339.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Raymond James Stock Down 1.4 %

RJF stock opened at $112.10 on Thursday. Raymond James has a twelve month low of $82.00 and a twelve month high of $120.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market cap of $23.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.08, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $102.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $103.25.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by ($0.15). Raymond James had a net margin of 13.39% and a return on equity of 18.33%. The company had revenue of $3.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.99 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Raymond James will post 9.04 EPS for the current year.

Raymond James Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This is a boost from Raymond James’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 29th. Raymond James’s payout ratio is presently 21.11%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on Raymond James in a research note on Monday, September 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $122.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Raymond James in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $121.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on Raymond James in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup dropped their target price on Raymond James from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Raymond James from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $118.67.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in RJF. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Raymond James during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A bought a new stake in Raymond James during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. RFP Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Raymond James by 160.5% during the 2nd quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 323 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in Raymond James by 77.1% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC raised its stake in Raymond James by 95.9% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. 75.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Raymond James

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

