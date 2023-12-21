StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Mastech Digital (NYSEAMERICAN:MHH)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Mastech Digital (NYSEAMERICAN:MHH – Free Report) in a research note released on Monday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.
Shares of Mastech Digital stock opened at $8.42 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $97.67 million, a PE ratio of -280.57, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.54. Mastech Digital has a one year low of $7.50 and a one year high of $14.16.
Mastech Digital (NYSEAMERICAN:MHH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.03). Mastech Digital had a positive return on equity of 5.44% and a negative net margin of 0.12%. The company had revenue of $47.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.44 million. Analysts predict that Mastech Digital will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Mastech Digital, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital transformation IT services to large, medium-sized, and small companies in the United States. It operates through two segments, Data and Analytics Services, and IT Staffing Services. The company offers data management and analytics services, including project-based consulting services in the areas of master data management, enterprise data integration, big data and analytics, and digital transformation by using onsite and offshore resources.
