StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Mastech Digital (NYSEAMERICAN:MHH)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Mastech Digital (NYSEAMERICAN:MHH – Free Report) in a research note released on Monday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Mastech Digital Stock Performance

Shares of Mastech Digital stock opened at $8.42 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $97.67 million, a PE ratio of -280.57, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.54. Mastech Digital has a one year low of $7.50 and a one year high of $14.16.

Mastech Digital (NYSEAMERICAN:MHH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.03). Mastech Digital had a positive return on equity of 5.44% and a negative net margin of 0.12%. The company had revenue of $47.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.44 million. Analysts predict that Mastech Digital will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Mastech Digital

Mastech Digital Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MHH. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Mastech Digital by 0.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 171,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,168,000 after buying an additional 715 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Mastech Digital by 0.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 237,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,399,000 after purchasing an additional 786 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Mastech Digital by 1.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 84,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,251,000 after purchasing an additional 1,021 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Mastech Digital by 164.8% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,076 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Mastech Digital by 11.8% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 14,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,487 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.61% of the company’s stock.

Mastech Digital, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital transformation IT services to large, medium-sized, and small companies in the United States. It operates through two segments, Data and Analytics Services, and IT Staffing Services. The company offers data management and analytics services, including project-based consulting services in the areas of master data management, enterprise data integration, big data and analytics, and digital transformation by using onsite and offshore resources.

