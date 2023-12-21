StockNews.com Begins Coverage on SunLink Health Systems (NYSE:SSY)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of SunLink Health Systems (NYSE:SSY – Free Report) in a research note released on Monday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

SunLink Health Systems Stock Performance

NYSE SSY opened at $0.88 on Monday. SunLink Health Systems has a one year low of $0.53 and a one year high of $1.47. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.87. The firm has a market cap of $6.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.00 and a beta of 1.33.

Get SunLink Health Systems alerts:

SunLink Health Systems (NYSE:SSY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 17th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter. SunLink Health Systems had a negative net margin of 3.48% and a negative return on equity of 3.00%. The business had revenue of $8.56 million during the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SunLink Health Systems

SunLink Health Systems Company Profile

An institutional investor recently raised its position in SunLink Health Systems stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its position in SunLink Health Systems, Inc. ( NYSE:SSY Free Report ) by 287.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,202 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 42,448 shares during the quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned approximately 0.81% of SunLink Health Systems worth $63,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 15.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

SunLink Health Systems, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides healthcare products and services in the southeastern United States. It operates in two segments, Healthcare Services and Pharmacy. The Healthcare Services segment owns and operates a 49-licensed-bed acute care hospital, which includes a 26-bed geriatric psychiatry unit; two clinics; and a 66-bed extended care and rehabilitation centre.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SunLink Health Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SunLink Health Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.