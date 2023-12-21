StockNews.com Begins Coverage on SunLink Health Systems (NYSE:SSY)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of SunLink Health Systems (NYSE:SSY – Free Report) in a research note released on Monday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
SunLink Health Systems Stock Performance
NYSE SSY opened at $0.88 on Monday. SunLink Health Systems has a one year low of $0.53 and a one year high of $1.47. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.87. The firm has a market cap of $6.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.00 and a beta of 1.33.
SunLink Health Systems (NYSE:SSY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 17th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter. SunLink Health Systems had a negative net margin of 3.48% and a negative return on equity of 3.00%. The business had revenue of $8.56 million during the quarter.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On SunLink Health Systems
SunLink Health Systems Company Profile
SunLink Health Systems, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides healthcare products and services in the southeastern United States. It operates in two segments, Healthcare Services and Pharmacy. The Healthcare Services segment owns and operates a 49-licensed-bed acute care hospital, which includes a 26-bed geriatric psychiatry unit; two clinics; and a 66-bed extended care and rehabilitation centre.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than SunLink Health Systems
- How to Invest in the Entertainment Industry
- Insiders are selling into these rallies
- What is a Low P/E Ratio and What Does it Tell Investors?
- How to pay less for call options using debit call spreads
- The Significance of a Trillion-Dollar Market Cap Goes Beyond a Number
- Could Ubisoft be the next major video game publisher merger?
Receive News & Ratings for SunLink Health Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SunLink Health Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.