StockNews.com Begins Coverage on voxeljet (NYSE:VJET)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of voxeljet (NYSE:VJET – Free Report) in a report released on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on VJET. Lake Street Capital dropped their target price on voxeljet from $5.50 to $2.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Alliance Global Partners dropped their price objective on voxeljet from $4.00 to $2.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 21st.

Get voxeljet alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on voxeljet

voxeljet Stock Down 0.8 %

voxeljet stock opened at $1.17 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. voxeljet has a 52 week low of $1.02 and a 52 week high of $2.83. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.43. The firm has a market cap of $10.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.17 and a beta of 1.33.

voxeljet (NYSE:VJET – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter. voxeljet had a negative net margin of 34.70% and a negative return on equity of 51.95%. The firm had revenue of $6.71 million for the quarter.

voxeljet Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

voxeljet AG provides three-dimensional (3D) printers and on-demand parts services to industrial and commercial customers in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates in two segments, Systems and Services. The Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells 3D printers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for voxeljet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for voxeljet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.