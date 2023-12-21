StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Cheetah Mobile (NYSE:CMCM)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cheetah Mobile (NYSE:CMCM – Free Report) in a research report report published on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the software maker’s stock.

Cheetah Mobile Trading Up 1.4 %

NYSE:CMCM opened at $2.23 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.12. Cheetah Mobile has a twelve month low of $1.64 and a twelve month high of $3.58.

Institutional Trading of Cheetah Mobile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Cheetah Mobile stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Cheetah Mobile Inc. (NYSE:CMCM – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 17,111 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned 0.06% of Cheetah Mobile as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Cheetah Mobile Company Profile

Cheetah Mobile Inc operates as an internet company in the People's Republic of China, the United States, Japan, and internationally. The company's utility products include Clean Master, a junk file cleaning, memory boosting, and privacy protection tool for mobile devices; Security Master, an anti-virus and security application for mobile devices; and Duba Anti-virus, an internet security application to protect users against known and unknown security threats and malicious applications.

