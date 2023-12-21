StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on First Savings Financial Group (NASDAQ:FSFG)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of First Savings Financial Group (NASDAQ:FSFG – Free Report) in a research report report published on Monday. The firm issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

First Savings Financial Group Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of First Savings Financial Group stock opened at $16.27 on Monday. First Savings Financial Group has a one year low of $11.74 and a one year high of $20.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $15.09 and its 200 day moving average is $15.07. The firm has a market cap of $111.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.79 and a beta of 0.70.

First Savings Financial Group (NASDAQ:FSFG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The bank reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. First Savings Financial Group had a return on equity of 7.16% and a net margin of 6.36%. The company had revenue of $20.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.70 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that First Savings Financial Group will post 2.15 EPS for the current year.

First Savings Financial Group Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.44%. First Savings Financial Group’s payout ratio is 47.46%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FSFG. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in First Savings Financial Group by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 51,312 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,259,000 after buying an additional 1,220 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in First Savings Financial Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $472,000. Fourthstone LLC raised its stake in First Savings Financial Group by 53.2% during the 1st quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 190,580 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,677,000 after buying an additional 66,173 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in First Savings Financial Group by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,583 shares of the bank’s stock worth $603,000 after buying an additional 1,853 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in First Savings Financial Group by 5,979.6% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,654 shares of the bank’s stock worth $818,000 after buying an additional 5,561 shares during the period. 25.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Savings Financial Group Company Profile

First Savings Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Savings Bank that provides various financial services to consumers and businesses in southern Indiana. The company operates through three segments: Core Banking, SBA Lending, and Mortgage Banking. It accepts deposits, such as checking accounts, NOW and money market accounts, regular savings accounts, and time deposits.

Featured Articles

