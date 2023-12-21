StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on New Concept Energy (NYSE:GBR)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of New Concept Energy (NYSE:GBR – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

New Concept Energy Price Performance

GBR stock opened at $0.99 on Friday. New Concept Energy has a one year low of $0.91 and a one year high of $1.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.13.

New Concept Energy (NYSE:GBR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.04 million during the quarter. New Concept Energy had a net margin of 16.86% and a return on equity of 0.63%.

Institutional Trading of New Concept Energy

New Concept Energy Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in New Concept Energy by 129.4% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 24,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 13,576 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in New Concept Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of New Concept Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $95,000.

New Concept Energy, Inc engages in real estate rental business. The company owns approximately 190 acres of land located in Parkersburg West Virginia. It also provides advisory and management services for an independent oil and gas company. The company was formerly known as CabelTel International Corporation and changed its name to New Concept Energy, Inc in May 2008.

