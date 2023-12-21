StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on New Concept Energy (NYSE:GBR)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of New Concept Energy (NYSE:GBR – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.
GBR stock opened at $0.99 on Friday. New Concept Energy has a one year low of $0.91 and a one year high of $1.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.13.
New Concept Energy (NYSE:GBR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.04 million during the quarter. New Concept Energy had a net margin of 16.86% and a return on equity of 0.63%.
New Concept Energy, Inc engages in real estate rental business. The company owns approximately 190 acres of land located in Parkersburg West Virginia. It also provides advisory and management services for an independent oil and gas company. The company was formerly known as CabelTel International Corporation and changed its name to New Concept Energy, Inc in May 2008.
