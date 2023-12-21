StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on RADCOM (NASDAQ:RDCM)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of RADCOM (NASDAQ:RDCM – Free Report) in a report published on Monday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

RADCOM Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of RDCM stock opened at $7.99 on Monday. RADCOM has a 1 year low of $7.52 and a 1 year high of $11.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $117.77 million, a P/E ratio of 114.14 and a beta of 0.79.

RADCOM (NASDAQ:RDCM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $13.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.70 million. RADCOM had a return on equity of 1.81% and a net margin of 2.20%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that RADCOM will post 0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

RADCOM Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of RADCOM by 114.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,547 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,891 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of RADCOM during the 2nd quarter worth about $123,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of RADCOM during the 1st quarter worth about $169,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of RADCOM by 224.0% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 39,745 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 27,479 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in shares of RADCOM by 209.3% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 83,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $842,000 after purchasing an additional 56,500 shares during the last quarter. 34.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RADCOM Ltd. provides 5G ready cloud-native network intelligence and service assurance solutions for telecom operators or communication service providers (CSPs). It offers RADCOM ACE, including RADCOM Service Assurance, a cloud-native, 5G-ready, and virtualized service assurance solutions, which allows telecom operators to gain end-to-end network visibility and customer experience insights across all networks; RADCOM Network Visibility, a cloud-native network packet broker and filtering solution that allows CSPs to manage network traffic at scale across multiple cloud environments, and control the visibility layer to perform analysis of select datasets; and RADCOM Network Insights, a business intelligence solution that offers insights for multiple use cases enabled by data captured and correlated through RADCOM Network Visibility and RADCOM Service Assurance.

