StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of S&W Seed from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th.

S&W Seed Trading Up 13.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ SANW opened at $0.58 on Friday. S&W Seed has a 1-year low of $0.45 and a 1-year high of $2.14. The company has a market cap of $24.83 million, a PE ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.92.

S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter. S&W Seed had a negative return on equity of 30.08% and a net margin of 18.50%. The business had revenue of $16.43 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that S&W Seed will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Western Trust Bank acquired a new position in shares of S&W Seed in the first quarter valued at approximately $348,000. Wynnefield Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of S&W Seed by 3.6% in the third quarter. Wynnefield Capital Inc. now owns 4,070,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,559,000 after buying an additional 139,701 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of S&W Seed in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $164,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of S&W Seed in the first quarter valued at approximately $193,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of S&W Seed in the first quarter valued at approximately $170,000.

S&W Seed Company, an agricultural company, engages in breeding, growing, processing, and selling alfalfa and sorghum seeds. The company also offers sunflower, stevia, camelina, wheat, and pasture seeds. It sells its seeds to distributors and dealers in 40 countries. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Longmont, Colorado.

