StockNews.com Upgrades BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) to Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Sunday morning.

BWXT has been the subject of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on BWX Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a buy rating and a $86.00 price objective for the company. Alembic Global Advisors lowered shares of BWX Technologies from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and upped their price target for the company from $79.00 to $82.00 in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $80.38.

BWXT stock opened at $76.16 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.21, a P/E/G ratio of 5.71 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $77.28 and its 200 day moving average is $73.54. BWX Technologies has a 52 week low of $55.47 and a 52 week high of $81.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a current ratio of 2.50.

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The technology company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.01. BWX Technologies had a return on equity of 33.34% and a net margin of 9.31%. The firm had revenue of $589.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $575.47 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that BWX Technologies will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 20th. BWX Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 37.70%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BWXT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of BWX Technologies by 23.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 170,652 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,191,000 after buying an additional 32,688 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in BWX Technologies during the first quarter worth about $207,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in BWX Technologies by 14.8% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 14,741 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $794,000 after purchasing an additional 1,902 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of BWX Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BWX Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $266,000. 96.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BWX Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells nuclear components in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Government Operations and Commercial Operations. The Government Operations segment designs and manufactures naval nuclear components, reactors, and nuclear fuel; undertakes fabrication activities for missile launch tubes for U.S.

