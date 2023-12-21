Structure Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GPCR) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Structure Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GPCR – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 233,820 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 54% from the previous session’s volume of 504,284 shares.The stock last traded at $35.71 and had previously closed at $33.83.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GPCR has been the topic of several research reports. Guggenheim lifted their price target on shares of Structure Therapeutics from $50.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Structure Therapeutics from $40.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Structure Therapeutics from $58.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of Structure Therapeutics from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Structure Therapeutics from $50.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.14.

Structure Therapeutics Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $59.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.49.

Structure Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GPCR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.01. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Structure Therapeutics Inc. will post -0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Structure Therapeutics by 312.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 867,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,743,000 after acquiring an additional 657,310 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Structure Therapeutics by 35.6% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 55,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,777,000 after purchasing an additional 14,455 shares during the period. Acuta Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Structure Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $252,000. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. increased its stake in Structure Therapeutics by 835.5% in the third quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 1,799,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,752,000 after purchasing an additional 1,607,525 shares during the period. Finally, MPM Bioimpact LLC purchased a new stake in Structure Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $11,635,000. 46.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Structure Therapeutics

Structure Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage global biopharmaceutical company, develops and delivers novel oral therapeutics to treat a range of chronic diseases with unmet medical needs. The company's lead product candidate is GSBR-1290, an oral and biased small molecule agonist of glucagon-like-peptide-1 receptor, a validated G-protein-coupled receptors (GPCRs) drug target for type-2 diabetes mellitus and obesity.

Featured Stories

