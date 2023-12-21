SummerHaven Investment Management LLC Acquires 19,461 Shares of CoreCivic, Inc. (NYSE:CXW)

SummerHaven Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in CoreCivic, Inc. (NYSE:CXW – Free Report) by 33.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 77,153 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,461 shares during the period. CoreCivic makes up 0.6% of SummerHaven Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC owned 0.07% of CoreCivic worth $868,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CXW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of CoreCivic by 71.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 907,088 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,132,000 after acquiring an additional 378,577 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of CoreCivic by 1.5% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,357,892 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,167,000 after acquiring an additional 19,927 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of CoreCivic by 148.6% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 42,524 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $475,000 after acquiring an additional 25,417 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of CoreCivic by 8.4% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 115,840 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,294,000 after acquiring an additional 8,990 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of CoreCivic by 158.4% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 22,253 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 13,641 shares during the last quarter. 80.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CXW has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of CoreCivic from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CoreCivic in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of CoreCivic in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock.

In other CoreCivic news, EVP Cole G. Carter sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.08, for a total value of $55,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 221,162 shares in the company, valued at $2,450,474.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other CoreCivic news, EVP Cole G. Carter sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.08, for a total value of $55,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 221,162 shares in the company, valued at $2,450,474.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Cole G. Carter sold 39,345 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.53, for a total transaction of $532,337.85. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 181,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,459,984.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CXW traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $14.40. 53,128 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 911,483. CoreCivic, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.84 and a 12-month high of $15.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.19. The firm has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.00 and a beta of 0.89.

CoreCivic (NYSE:CXW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.20). CoreCivic had a net margin of 3.49% and a return on equity of 4.64%. The company had revenue of $483.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $474.75 million. As a group, analysts expect that CoreCivic, Inc. will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

CoreCivic, Inc owns and operates partnership correctional, detention, and residential reentry facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: CoreCivic Safety, CoreCivic Community, and CoreCivic Properties. The company provides a range of solutions to government partners that serve the public good through corrections and detention management, a network of residential reentry centers to help address America's recidivism crisis, and government real estate solutions.

