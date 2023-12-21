SummerHaven Investment Management LLC Has $724,000 Position in Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. (NYSE:FDP)

SummerHaven Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. (NYSE:FDP – Free Report) by 23.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 28,030 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,336 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Fresh Del Monte Produce worth $724,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Fresh Del Monte Produce by 4.1% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 758,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,490,000 after acquiring an additional 29,967 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in Fresh Del Monte Produce by 7.1% in the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 34,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $893,000 after acquiring an additional 2,302 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Fresh Del Monte Produce by 37.0% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 34,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $879,000 after buying an additional 9,246 shares during the last quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Fresh Del Monte Produce by 215.0% during the third quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 55,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,443,000 after buying an additional 38,109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. grew its stake in Fresh Del Monte Produce by 8.6% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 18,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,000 after buying an additional 1,435 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.94% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd.

Fresh Del Monte Produce Price Performance

Shares of FDP stock traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $25.59. 15,872 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 203,120. Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.41 and a fifty-two week high of $32.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $24.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.50. The company has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.86 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Fresh Del Monte Produce (NYSE:FDP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.08). Fresh Del Monte Produce had a return on equity of 5.58% and a net margin of 2.61%. The firm had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Fresh Del Monte Produce Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 14th. Fresh Del Monte Produce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.04%.

Fresh Del Monte Produce Profile

(Free Report)

Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes fresh and fresh-cut fruits and vegetables in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fresh and Value-Added Products, Banana, and Other Products and Services.

Featured Articles

