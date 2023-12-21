SummerHaven Investment Management LLC Has $734,000 Holdings in Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE:ETD)

SummerHaven Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE:ETD – Free Report) by 25.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,535 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,229 shares during the quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC owned 0.10% of Ethan Allen Interiors worth $734,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ETD. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors in the first quarter valued at approximately $114,406,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in Ethan Allen Interiors during the first quarter worth $47,398,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in Ethan Allen Interiors during the first quarter worth $44,187,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in Ethan Allen Interiors during the first quarter worth $24,777,000. Finally, UBS Group AG acquired a new position in Ethan Allen Interiors during the first quarter worth $23,880,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Ethan Allen Interiors alerts:

Ethan Allen Interiors Price Performance

NYSE ETD traded up $0.39 on Thursday, hitting $31.66. 6,177 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 231,459. The business’s fifty day moving average is $28.05 and its 200 day moving average is $29.44. Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.76 and a 52 week high of $36.19. The company has a market capitalization of $804.16 million, a PE ratio of 8.83 and a beta of 1.22.

Ethan Allen Interiors Announces Dividend

Ethan Allen Interiors ( NYSE:ETD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.09). Ethan Allen Interiors had a return on equity of 19.92% and a net margin of 12.27%. The firm had revenue of $163.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $168.20 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.11 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. will post 2.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 7th were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 6th. Ethan Allen Interiors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.68%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ETD has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ethan Allen Interiors in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their target price on shares of Ethan Allen Interiors from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th.

Read Our Latest Report on Ethan Allen Interiors

Ethan Allen Interiors Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ethan Allen Interiors Inc operates as an interior design company, and manufacturer and retailer of home furnishings in the United States, Mexico, Honduras, and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. Its products include case goods items, such as beds, dressers, armoires, tables, chairs, buffets, entertainment units, home office furniture, and wooden accents; upholstery comprising fabric-covered items, such as sleepers, recliners and other motion furniture, chairs, ottomans, custom pillows, sofas, loveseats, cut fabrics, and leather; and home accent items consisting of window treatments and drapery hardware, wall decors, florals, lighting, clocks, mattresses, bedspreads, throws, pillows, decorative accents, area rugs, wall coverings, and home and garden furnishings.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE:ETD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ethan Allen Interiors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ethan Allen Interiors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.