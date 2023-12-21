SummerHaven Investment Management LLC Has $751,000 Position in First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP)

SummerHaven Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP – Free Report) by 13.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,762 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,572 shares during the quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC’s holdings in First BanCorp. were worth $751,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of First BanCorp. by 32.4% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,863 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of First BanCorp. by 56.1% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,296 shares of the bank’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,544 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in First BanCorp. by 63.5% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,554 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 2,933 shares in the last quarter. Shay Capital LLC bought a new position in First BanCorp. during the 1st quarter worth $131,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of First BanCorp. in the second quarter valued at about $126,000. 91.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get First BanCorp. alerts:

First BanCorp. Price Performance

FBP remained flat at $16.48 on Thursday. 40,716 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,315,936. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. First BanCorp. has a 1-year low of $10.18 and a 1-year high of $17.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.73 and a 200-day moving average of $13.96.

First BanCorp. Dividend Announcement

First BanCorp. ( NYSE:FBP Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.08. First BanCorp. had a net margin of 27.15% and a return on equity of 21.55%. The firm had revenue of $293.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $230.42 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that First BanCorp. will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 24th were issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 22nd. First BanCorp.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.15%.

Insider Buying and Selling at First BanCorp.

In other news, EVP Carlos Power sold 9,433 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.50, for a total value of $155,644.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 246,793 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,072,084.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Nayda Rivera sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.76, for a total value of $236,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 261,910 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,127,701.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Carlos Power sold 9,433 shares of First BanCorp. stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.50, for a total transaction of $155,644.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 246,793 shares in the company, valued at $4,072,084.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 139,433 shares of company stock valued at $2,207,895 in the last ninety days. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FBP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of First BanCorp. from $12.50 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on First BanCorp. in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price objective on First BanCorp. from $17.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th.

View Our Latest Report on First BanCorp.

About First BanCorp.

(Free Report)

First BanCorp. operates as a bank holding company for FirstBank Puerto Rico that provides a range of financial products and services to consumers and commercial customers. The company operates through six segments: Commercial and Corporate Banking, Mortgage Banking, Consumer (Retail) Banking, Treasury and Investments, United States Operations, and Virgin Islands Operations.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for First BanCorp. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First BanCorp. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.