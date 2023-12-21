SummerHaven Investment Management LLC Has $814,000 Position in Caleres, Inc. (NYSE:CAL)

SummerHaven Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Caleres, Inc. (NYSE:CAL – Free Report) by 14.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,304 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 3,623 shares during the quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC owned about 0.08% of Caleres worth $814,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in shares of Caleres during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Caleres during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. LSV Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Caleres during the second quarter worth approximately $69,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Caleres by 156.6% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,300 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 2,624 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of Caleres during the second quarter worth approximately $120,000. 88.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Caleres Price Performance

Shares of CAL traded up $0.29 on Thursday, reaching $30.70. 7,862 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 530,803. The firm has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.96 and a beta of 1.88. Caleres, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.85 and a 12 month high of $31.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $27.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.73.

Caleres Announces Dividend

Caleres ( NYSE:CAL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The textile maker reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.07. Caleres had a return on equity of 30.46% and a net margin of 5.57%. The firm had revenue of $761.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $770.07 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Caleres, Inc. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 21st will be given a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 20th. Caleres’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.41%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Caleres from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Caleres in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Caleres

In other news, insider Diane M. Sullivan sold 14,707 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.13, for a total transaction of $399,000.91. Following the sale, the insider now owns 637,926 shares in the company, valued at $17,306,932.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Diane M. Sullivan sold 12,443 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.52, for a total transaction of $329,988.36. Following the sale, the insider now owns 612,930 shares in the company, valued at $16,254,903.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Diane M. Sullivan sold 14,707 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.13, for a total value of $399,000.91. Following the sale, the insider now owns 637,926 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,306,932.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 128,632 shares of company stock worth $3,655,277 over the last three months. Company insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

Caleres Profile

Caleres, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of footwear business in the United States, Canada, Eastern Asia, and internationally. It operates through Famous Footwear and Brand Portfolio segments. The company offers licensed, branded, and private-label athletic, casual, and dress footwear products.

