SummerHaven Investment Management LLC Has $914,000 Holdings in G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII)

SummerHaven Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII – Free Report) by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 36,685 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 4,556 shares during the quarter. G-III Apparel Group comprises approximately 0.7% of SummerHaven Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC owned about 0.08% of G-III Apparel Group worth $914,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GIII. Madison Avenue Partners LP acquired a new stake in G-III Apparel Group during the 4th quarter worth $25,716,000. Towle & Co. lifted its stake in G-III Apparel Group by 3,968.1% in the second quarter. Towle & Co. now owns 1,315,620 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $25,352,000 after buying an additional 1,283,280 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. bought a new position in G-III Apparel Group during the first quarter worth about $28,890,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 632.5% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 572,830 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $11,038,000 after buying an additional 494,623 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of G-III Apparel Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $6,479,000. 92.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

G-III Apparel Group Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ GIII traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $33.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 36,507 shares, compared to its average volume of 576,698. G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $12.73 and a fifty-two week high of $35.68. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.02 and a beta of 2.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

G-III Apparel Group ( NASDAQ:GIII Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 5th. The textile maker reported $2.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.70. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. G-III Apparel Group had a negative net margin of 3.57% and a positive return on equity of 12.32%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.35 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. will post 3.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of G-III Apparel Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on G-III Apparel Group from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. UBS Group increased their price target on G-III Apparel Group from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on G-III Apparel Group from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at G-III Apparel Group

In other news, CFO Neal Nackman sold 31,762 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.29, for a total value of $1,120,880.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 55,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,975,428.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO Neal Nackman sold 31,762 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.29, for a total transaction of $1,120,880.98. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 55,977 shares in the company, valued at $1,975,428.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Laura H. Pomerantz sold 10,904 shares of G-III Apparel Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.21, for a total transaction of $263,985.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $488,218.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 13.20% of the company’s stock.

G-III Apparel Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets women's and men's apparel in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Wholesale Operations and Retail Operations. Its products include outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women's suits, and women's performance wear; and women's handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage.

