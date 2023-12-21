SummerHaven Investment Management LLC Invests $836,000 in Laureate Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAUR)

SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Laureate Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAUR – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 59,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $836,000. Laureate Education accounts for 0.6% of SummerHaven Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Laureate Education by 31.9% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 841 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Laureate Education by 21.0% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 4,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 858 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Laureate Education by 5.0% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 872 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Laureate Education by 7.7% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 17,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 1,222 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wyoming lifted its holdings in Laureate Education by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 9,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 1,329 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.02% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on LAUR. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Laureate Education in a report on Friday, October 6th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of Laureate Education from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, November 24th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Alberta Lp Wengen sold 720,541 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.06, for a total value of $9,410,265.46. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 18,405,616 shares in the company, valued at approximately $240,377,344.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 897,233 shares of company stock worth $11,768,314. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Laureate Education Trading Down 1.1 %

NASDAQ LAUR traded down $0.15 on Thursday, hitting $13.61. 31,978 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 884,840. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $13.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.84 and a beta of 0.67. Laureate Education, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.55 and a twelve month high of $14.81.

Laureate Education (NASDAQ:LAUR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $361.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $363.14 million. Laureate Education had a return on equity of 11.85% and a net margin of 7.39%. Analysts predict that Laureate Education, Inc. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Laureate Education Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 14th.

Laureate Education Company Profile

Laureate Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers higher education programs and services to students through a network of universities and higher education institutions. The company provides a range of undergraduate and graduate degree programs in the areas of business and management, medicine and health sciences, and engineering and information technology through campus-based, online, and hybrid programs.

Featured Stories

