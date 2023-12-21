SummerHaven Investment Management LLC Invests $895,000 in Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK)

SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 31,487 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $895,000. Delek US makes up approximately 0.7% of SummerHaven Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Delek US by 44.3% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,582 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Delek US by 22.1% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 22,726 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $482,000 after purchasing an additional 4,120 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Delek US by 3.6% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 76,831 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,630,000 after purchasing an additional 2,683 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Delek US by 55.2% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 36,779 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $780,000 after purchasing an additional 13,076 shares in the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Delek US in the first quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on DK shares. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Delek US from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 18th. StockNews.com raised shares of Delek US from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Delek US from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 9th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Delek US from $33.00 to $27.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Delek US from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Delek US presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.78.

In other Delek US news, Director Laurie Z. Tolson sold 1,207 shares of Delek US stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.75, for a total value of $32,287.25. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,133 shares in the company, valued at approximately $297,807.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In the last three months, insiders have sold 2,707 shares of company stock worth $71,340. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DK traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $26.71. 32,258 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,412,676. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.28. The company has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.94 and a beta of 1.35. Delek US Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.39 and a 12 month high of $31.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

Delek US (NYSE:DK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The oil and gas company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.66. The company had revenue of $4.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.62 billion. Delek US had a net margin of 0.38% and a return on equity of 31.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.02 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Delek US Holdings, Inc. will post 3.98 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 13th were paid a $0.24 dividend. This is a positive change from Delek US’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 10th. Delek US’s payout ratio is presently 90.57%.

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the integrated downstream energy business in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Logistics, and Retail. The Refining segment processes crude oil and other feedstock for the manufacture of various grades of gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products that are distributed through owned and third-party product terminal.

