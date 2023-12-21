SummerHaven Investment Management LLC Invests $927,000 in Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL)

SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL – Free Report) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 12,622 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $927,000. Sterling Infrastructure comprises about 0.7% of SummerHaven Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in STRL. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Sterling Infrastructure by 19.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,377,877 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $127,954,000 after buying an additional 538,387 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA acquired a new position in Sterling Infrastructure during the second quarter worth $28,836,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Sterling Infrastructure by 2,182.7% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 351,172 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $19,596,000 after buying an additional 335,788 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Sterling Infrastructure by 262.5% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 355,421 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $19,832,000 after buying an additional 257,364 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Sterling Infrastructure by 43.5% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 600,014 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $16,080,000 after buying an additional 181,777 shares during the last quarter. 80.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sterling Infrastructure Trading Up 0.2%

Shares of Sterling Infrastructure stock traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $81.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,114 shares, compared to its average volume of 337,661. Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.60 and a twelve month high of $84.59. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $70.01 and a 200-day moving average of $67.86. The stock has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Sterling Infrastructure ( NASDAQ:STRL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The construction company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.01. Sterling Infrastructure had a return on equity of 22.58% and a net margin of 6.73%. The business had revenue of $560.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $561.60 million. Research analysts forecast that Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. will post 4.18 EPS for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Sterling Infrastructure in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

About Sterling Infrastructure

Sterling Infrastructure, Inc engages in the e-infrastructure, transportation, and building solutions primarily in the Southern United States, the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States, the Rocky Mountain states, California, and Hawaii. It undertakes infrastructure and rehabilitation projects for highways, roads, bridges, airports, ports, light rail, water, wastewater, and storm drainage systems for the departments of transportation in various states, regional transit authorities, airport authorities, port authorities, water authorities and railroads.

