SummerHaven Investment Management LLC Makes New Investment in Olympic Steel, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZEUS)

SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Olympic Steel, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZEUS – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 13,852 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $779,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC owned 0.12% of Olympic Steel at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its position in Olympic Steel by 42.1% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,137 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Olympic Steel in the first quarter worth $90,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Olympic Steel in the first quarter worth $103,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Olympic Steel in the first quarter worth $104,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Olympic Steel by 397.5% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,154 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,721 shares during the period. 83.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ZEUS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Olympic Steel in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised Olympic Steel from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st.

Olympic Steel Stock Performance

Shares of ZEUS traded up $1.05 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $65.39. 3,705 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 100,016. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $727.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.12 and a beta of 1.77. Olympic Steel, Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.62 and a twelve month high of $66.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 3.44 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

Olympic Steel (NASDAQ:ZEUS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $526.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $547.30 million. Olympic Steel had a return on equity of 7.24% and a net margin of 1.88%. Analysts predict that Olympic Steel, Inc. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Olympic Steel Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. Olympic Steel’s payout ratio is currently 14.08%.

Olympic Steel Company Profile

Olympic Steel, Inc processes, distributes, and stores metal products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Carbon Flat Products; Specialty Metals Flat Products; and Tubular and Pipe Products. The company offers stainless steel and aluminum coil and sheet products, angles, rounds, and flat bars; alloy, heat treated, and abrasion resistant coils, sheets and plates; coated metals, including galvanized, galvannealed, electro galvanized, advanced high strength steels, aluminized, and automotive grades of steel; commercial quality, advanced high strength steel, drawing steel, and automotive grades cold rolled steel coil and sheet products; hot rolled carbon comprising hot rolled coil, pickled and oiled sheet and plate steel products, automotive grades, advanced high strength steels, and high strength low alloys; tube, pipe, and bar products, including round, square, and rectangular mechanical and structural tubing; hydraulic and stainless tubing; boiler tubing; carbon, stainless, and aluminum pipes; valves and fittings; and tin mill products, such as electrolytic tinplate, electrolytic chromium coated steel, and black plates.

Featured Articles

