SummerHaven Investment Management LLC Makes New Investment in Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC)

SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 18,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $958,000. Warrior Met Coal makes up approximately 0.7% of SummerHaven Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HCC. Lakewood Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Lakewood Asset Management LLC now owns 6,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 27,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,058,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Prairiewood Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Prairiewood Capital LLC now owns 15,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $589,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Unison Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 15,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $587,000 after buying an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.89% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Warrior Met Coal from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Warrior Met Coal from $55.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Warrior Met Coal from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 4th.

Insider Activity at Warrior Met Coal

In other Warrior Met Coal news, Director Stephen D. Williams sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.60, for a total transaction of $3,648,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,393 shares in the company, valued at approximately $975,520.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Warrior Met Coal Trading Up 0.4 %

Warrior Met Coal stock traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $60.94. The company had a trading volume of 93,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 650,775. The firm has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.01 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 6.91 and a current ratio of 7.67. Warrior Met Coal, Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.04 and a 1 year high of $62.50. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $52.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.24.

Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.88 by ($0.03). Warrior Met Coal had a return on equity of 28.96% and a net margin of 27.11%. The business had revenue of $423.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $364.25 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.10 EPS. Warrior Met Coal’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Warrior Met Coal, Inc. will post 9.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Warrior Met Coal Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 3rd were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 2nd. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.46%. Warrior Met Coal’s payout ratio is 3.23%.

About Warrior Met Coal

Warrior Met Coal, Inc produces and exports non-thermal metallurgical coal for the steel industry. It operates two underground mines located in Alabama. The company sells its metallurgical coal to a customer base of blast furnace steel producers located primarily in Europe, South America, and Asia. It also sells natural gas, which is extracted as a byproduct from coal production.

