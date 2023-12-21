SummerHaven Investment Management LLC Purchases 3,037 Shares of Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC)

SummerHaven Investment Management LLC grew its position in Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC – Free Report) by 32.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,369 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,037 shares during the quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC owned 0.09% of Preferred Bank worth $770,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new stake in shares of Preferred Bank in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,133,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Preferred Bank during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,138,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of Preferred Bank by 72.0% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 15,299 shares of the bank’s stock worth $841,000 after buying an additional 6,405 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Preferred Bank by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 6,900 shares of the bank’s stock worth $379,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Preferred Bank by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 153,700 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,424,000 after buying an additional 548 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.93% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Preferred Bank in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

PFBC traded up $0.51 during trading on Thursday, hitting $75.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,585 shares, compared to its average volume of 90,826. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $64.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Preferred Bank has a 12 month low of $42.42 and a 12 month high of $77.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.06 and a beta of 1.06.

Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 17th. The bank reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.16. Preferred Bank had a return on equity of 23.42% and a net margin of 33.48%. The firm had revenue of $75.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.40 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Preferred Bank will post 10.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 8th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This is a boost from Preferred Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 5th. Preferred Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.68%.

Preferred Bank provides various commercial banking products and services to small and mid-sized businesses and their owners, entrepreneurs, real estate developers and investors, professionals, and high net worth individuals in the United States. The company accepts checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts; fixed-rate and fixed maturity retail, and non-retail certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

