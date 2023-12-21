SummerHaven Investment Management LLC Sells 2,084 Shares of Guess?, Inc. (NYSE:GES)

SummerHaven Investment Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Guess?, Inc. (NYSE:GES – Free Report) by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 36,912 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,084 shares during the quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Guess? were worth $799,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in Guess? by 134.2% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,439,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,995,000 after buying an additional 824,836 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Guess? in the second quarter valued at approximately $15,686,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Guess? by 158.6% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,170,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,220,000 after buying an additional 717,977 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Guess? by 82.2% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,005,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,562,000 after buying an additional 453,565 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Guess? in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,088,000. Institutional investors own 61.74% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on GES shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Guess? from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. TheStreet raised shares of Guess? from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of Guess? in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Guess? in a research note on Monday, September 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Guess? has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.33.

Guess? Stock Up 0.5 %

GES traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $24.06. 30,502 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 910,300. Guess?, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.21 and a 1-year high of $24.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $22.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.46. The stock has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.17 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Guess? (NYSE:GES – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.13). Guess? had a return on equity of 29.94% and a net margin of 6.61%. The business had revenue of $651.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $655.52 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.44 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Guess?, Inc. will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Guess? Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 5th. Guess?’s payout ratio is 45.98%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Guess? news, insider Paul Marciano sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.52, for a total value of $3,378,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,081,700 shares in the company, valued at $24,359,884. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 49.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Guess? Company Profile

Guess?, Inc designs, markets, distributes, and licenses lifestyle collections of apparel and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through five segments: Americas Retail, Americas Wholesale, Europe, Asia, and Licensing. The company's clothing collection includes jeans, pants, skirts, dresses, shorts, blouses, shirts, jackets, activewear, knitwear, and intimate apparel.

