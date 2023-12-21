SummerHaven Investment Management LLC Sells 2,294 Shares of Shoe Carnival, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCVL)

SummerHaven Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Shoe Carnival, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCVL – Free Report) by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 30,416 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,294 shares during the quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Shoe Carnival were worth $731,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. New South Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Shoe Carnival by 191.2% in the 2nd quarter. New South Capital Management Inc. now owns 600,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,106,000 after purchasing an additional 394,453 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Shoe Carnival by 120.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 5,059 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in Shoe Carnival by 271.8% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 177,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,179,000 after purchasing an additional 130,124 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP raised its position in Shoe Carnival by 572.9% in the 2nd quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 126,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,972,000 after purchasing an additional 107,756 shares during the period. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd raised its position in Shoe Carnival by 40.2% in the 2nd quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 12,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 3,642 shares during the period. 66.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Shoe Carnival alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt dropped their target price on shares of Shoe Carnival from $36.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Shoe Carnival in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shoe Carnival Stock Performance

SCVL traded up $0.37 during trading on Thursday, hitting $29.20. The stock had a trading volume of 12,009 shares, compared to its average volume of 314,239. The company has a market capitalization of $792.20 million, a PE ratio of 9.94 and a beta of 1.45. Shoe Carnival, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.24 and a twelve month high of $30.58. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.90.

Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $319.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $321.03 million. Shoe Carnival had a net margin of 6.70% and a return on equity of 14.52%. Shoe Carnival’s revenue was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.18 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Shoe Carnival, Inc. will post 2.7 EPS for the current year.

Shoe Carnival Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 8th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 5th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. Shoe Carnival’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.55%.

About Shoe Carnival

(Free Report)

Shoe Carnival, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a family footwear retailer in the United States. The company offers range of dress, casual, work, and athletic shoes, as well as sandals and boots for men, women, and children; and various accessories. The company also sells its products through online shopping at shoecarnival.com, as well as through mobile application.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCVL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shoe Carnival, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCVL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Shoe Carnival Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shoe Carnival and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.