SummerHaven Investment Management LLC Sells 3,040 Shares of Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG)

SummerHaven Investment Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG – Free Report) by 23.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,057 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,040 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Signet Jewelers were worth $722,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SIG. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Signet Jewelers by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 25,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,856,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Signet Jewelers in the 1st quarter worth $377,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Signet Jewelers by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 136,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,906,000 after acquiring an additional 9,028 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in Signet Jewelers by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 50,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,742,000 after acquiring an additional 1,772 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Signet Jewelers by 188.0% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 34,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,521,000 after acquiring an additional 22,633 shares during the last quarter.

Get Signet Jewelers alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Signet Jewelers

In other Signet Jewelers news, Director Zackery A. Hicks sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.00, for a total transaction of $710,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,761 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,048,031. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Signet Jewelers news, Director Zackery A. Hicks sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.00, for a total transaction of $710,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,761 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,048,031. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Stephen E. Lovejoy sold 3,000 shares of Signet Jewelers stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.00, for a total transaction of $222,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 54,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,066,818. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 100,202 shares of company stock worth $8,323,911. 4.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Signet Jewelers from $71.00 to $83.00 in a report on Friday, September 1st. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Signet Jewelers from $90.00 to $93.00 in a report on Friday, September 1st. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on shares of Signet Jewelers from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Signet Jewelers from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Signet Jewelers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.00.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Signet Jewelers

Signet Jewelers Price Performance

NYSE SIG traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $102.91. 34,945 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 772,208. Signet Jewelers Limited has a 52-week low of $57.10 and a 52-week high of $106.52. The firm has a market cap of $4.56 billion, a PE ratio of 12.47, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 2.10. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.73.

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 5th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.06. Signet Jewelers had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 31.86%. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.74 EPS. Signet Jewelers’s revenue was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Signet Jewelers Limited will post 9.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Signet Jewelers Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 25th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. Signet Jewelers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.14%.

Signet Jewelers Company Profile

(Free Report)

Signet Jewelers Limited operates as a diamond jewelry retailer. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Other. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in jewelry stores in malls, mall-based kiosks, and off-mall locations in the United States and Canada primarily under the Kay Jewelers, Kay Jewelers Outlet, Jared The Galleria Of Jewelry, Jared Vault, Zales Jewelers, Zales Outlet, Diamonds Direct, James Allen, Banter by Piercing Pagoda, and Peoples Jewellers names, as well as operates online through its digital banners, James Allen and Blue Nile.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Signet Jewelers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Signet Jewelers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.