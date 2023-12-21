SummerHaven Investment Management LLC Takes $1.06 Million Position in MillerKnoll, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLKN)

SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of MillerKnoll, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLKN – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 43,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,062,000. MillerKnoll comprises approximately 0.8% of SummerHaven Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in MillerKnoll in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in MillerKnoll in the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of MillerKnoll in the first quarter worth about $58,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of MillerKnoll by 428.8% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,758 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of MillerKnoll in the second quarter worth about $39,000. 88.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on MLKN shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of MillerKnoll in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on shares of MillerKnoll from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th.

MillerKnoll Trading Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ MLKN traded down $0.02 during trading on Thursday, reaching $28.98. 259,137 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 667,057. The firm has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $25.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. MillerKnoll, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.20 and a fifty-two week high of $31.33.

MillerKnoll (NASDAQ:MLKN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 20th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $949.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $971.52 million. MillerKnoll had a net margin of 0.84% and a return on equity of 9.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share. Analysts predict that MillerKnoll, Inc. will post 1.95 EPS for the current year.

MillerKnoll Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, December 2nd will be issued a $0.1875 dividend. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. MillerKnoll’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 170.46%.

About MillerKnoll

MillerKnoll, Inc researches, designs, manufactures, and distributes interior furnishings worldwide. It operates through three segments: Americas Contract, International Contract & Specialty, and Global Retail. The company also provides seating products, furniture systems, other freestanding furniture elements, textiles, leather, felt, home furnishings and related services, casegoods, storage products, as well as residential, education, and healthcare furniture solutions.

