SummerHaven Investment Management LLC Takes $748,000 Position in Paysafe Limited (NYSE:PSFE)

SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Paysafe Limited (NYSE:PSFE – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 62,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $748,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC owned 0.10% of Paysafe as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Paysafe in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Paysafe in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Paysafe by 2,225.2% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 2,470 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Paysafe in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Paysafe in the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.84% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Paysafe in a research report on Friday, October 20th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Paysafe from $13.90 to $13.70 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 24th. Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of Paysafe from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Paysafe in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Paysafe presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.96.

Paysafe Trading Up 2.3 %

NYSE PSFE traded up $0.26 on Thursday, hitting $11.68. 30,725 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 465,545. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.86 and its 200 day moving average is $11.42. Paysafe Limited has a 52 week low of $9.25 and a 52 week high of $24.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12.

Paysafe (NYSE:PSFE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $396.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $398.30 million. Paysafe had a negative net margin of 2.66% and a positive return on equity of 15.59%. Paysafe’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Paysafe Limited will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Paysafe Company Profile

Paysafe Limited provides a payments platform with for merchants and consumers in the entertainment sectors. It enables businesses and consumers to connect and transact seamlessly through capabilities in payment processing, digital wallet, and online cash solutions. The company operates through two segments, Merchant Solutions and Digital Wallets.

