SummerHaven Investment Management LLC Takes $821,000 Position in Clearwater Paper Co. (NYSE:CLW)

SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Clearwater Paper Co. (NYSE:CLW – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 22,648 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $821,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC owned 0.14% of Clearwater Paper at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Clearwater Paper by 103.2% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,213 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Clearwater Paper in the second quarter worth about $43,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in Clearwater Paper by 398.7% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,496 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,196 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Clearwater Paper by 531.9% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,763 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,484 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Clearwater Paper by 35.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,877 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares during the period. 89.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Clearwater Paper stock traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $37.07. The stock had a trading volume of 1,662 shares, compared to its average volume of 114,611. The company has a market cap of $613.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.41 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $35.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.68. Clearwater Paper Co. has a 52 week low of $29.22 and a 52 week high of $40.08.

Clearwater Paper ( NYSE:CLW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The basic materials company reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.09. Clearwater Paper had a net margin of 4.02% and a return on equity of 14.24%. The firm had revenue of $519.90 million for the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.10 EPS.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CLW. StockNews.com raised shares of Clearwater Paper from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. TheStreet lowered shares of Clearwater Paper from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Clearwater Paper from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st.

Clearwater Paper Corporation manufactures and supplies bleached paperboards, and consumer and parent roll tissues in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Pulp and Paperboard, and Consumer Products. The Pulp and Paperboard segment manufactures and markets bleached paperboard; Solid Bleached Sulfate paperboard that is used to produce folding cartons, liquid packaging, cups and plates, blister and carded packaging, and top sheet and commercial printing items; and hardwood and softwood pulp, as well as offers services that include custom sheeting, slitting, and cutting.

